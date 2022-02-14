Eye check-ups conducted for around 75 lakh students in Tamil Nadu a year

Screening done under ‘Kannoli Kappom Thittam’

Under ‘Kannoli Kappom Thittam’ for schoolchildren, on an average 75 lakh children studying in classes VI to XII were screened per year in the State, according to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

In a video message, T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, said students in 16,000 government and government-aided schools were covered under the scheme in which annual eye check-ups were conducted. Teachers were trained to carry out preliminary screening, while the directorate’s paramedical ophthalmic assistants confirmed the eye defects and provided spectacles.

He said that on an average 1 lakh to 1.2 lakh spectacles were procured through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation and provided to the children. He urged the students to wear spectacles regularly, restrict mobile phone usage and follow a healthy lifestyle.