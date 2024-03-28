Exoskeletal neuro device launched

March 28, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

A physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinic has launched an exoskeletal neuro device that will aid fully and partially paralysed patients, including those who had suffered spinal cord injury and stroke, in the recovery process.

According to a press release, the device will help in improving the walking mobility of patients by applying motorised assistance through a lightweight, wearable robot to attain the required movement.

Jagadeesan, Chairman, JK Physio and Rehab Clinic, said the device would enable personalised rehabilitation. They will fix the protocol as per the condition of the patients.

An ElectroMyography device that would aid in hand, shoulder, elbow, and knee movement and muscle strengthening was also launched. Ravindranath Singh, Deputy Director, Welfare of the Differently Abled, Government of Tamil Nadu, said it was important to make disabled persons independent and boost their self-esteem.

Lakshmi Narayana, Orthopaedic Surgeon, and J. Kalpana, Managing Director of the clinic, spoke at the event.