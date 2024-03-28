GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exoskeletal neuro device launched

March 28, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A physiotherapy and rehabilitation clinic has launched an exoskeletal neuro device that will aid fully and partially paralysed patients, including those who had suffered spinal cord injury and stroke, in the recovery process.

According to a press release, the device will help in improving the walking mobility of patients by applying motorised assistance through a lightweight, wearable robot to attain the required movement.

Jagadeesan, Chairman, JK Physio and Rehab Clinic, said the device would enable personalised rehabilitation. They will fix the protocol as per the condition of the patients.

An ElectroMyography device that would aid in hand, shoulder, elbow, and knee movement and muscle strengthening was also launched. Ravindranath Singh, Deputy Director, Welfare of the Differently Abled, Government of Tamil Nadu, said it was important to make disabled persons independent and boost their self-esteem.

Lakshmi Narayana, Orthopaedic Surgeon, and J. Kalpana, Managing Director of the clinic, spoke at the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.