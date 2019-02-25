‘Evoke a sense of responsibility among people to manage water’

In days of severe water scarcity like this, there is a need to evoke a sense of responsibility among people for water management, said Douglas Herman, Senior Geographer, Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, U.S.

Mr. Herman was in the city to help design an exhibit ‘Water Matters’, a project being partnered by the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai, Care Earth Trust, a voluntary organisation and Science Gallery, Bengaluru. “Concepts are being developed to create awareness about traditional methods of water conservation,” he said.

Traditional methods

A system must be evolved to implement the principles of traditional conservation methods using modern technology.

For instance, temple tanks and eris, a system of cascading tanks, could be adopted for rainwater collection, he said. “We could use permeable pavement in parking lots for groundwater recharge. Water recycling facilities must be part of the design of a house. It is a requirement,” he said.

‘Water Matters’ will be designed with various such concepts to spread awareness among people. A travelling exhibit will be designed to reach out to school children with interactive components.

This project will be done in Chennai and Bengaluru in collaboration with the State government.

Other activities planned this year include an innovation fellowship for postgraduate students, visits and talks by experts from the U.S. and symposiums.