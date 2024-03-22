Events organised ahead of World Meteorological Day

March 22, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Friday opened its facilities in the city to the public ahead of World Meteorological Day, observed annually on March 23.

A meteorological exhibition covering recent weather events, various Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) services, and this year’s theme: ‘At the Frontline of Climate Cction’ was also organised. S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said there was a need to raise awareness on the socio-economic impact of climate change, and 2023 was the warmest year on record.

R. Rengalakshmi of M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation talked about agriculture and natural resources management for climate action and T. Usha, scientist, National Centre for Coastal Research, highlighted the success stories of shoreline management and development of early flood warning systems. A talk on geomatics for coastal risk reduction was also organised.