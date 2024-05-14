GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ethiraj College gives full scholarship to GCC-school Class XII topper

A student of the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School on M.H. Road, she scored 578 out of 600

Published - May 14, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Chennai

P. Poongothai being receiving the scholarship certificate from V.M. Muralidharan, Ethiraj College’s chairman.

P. Poongothai being receiving the scholarship certificate from V.M. Muralidharan, Ethiraj College’s chairman. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ethiraj College for Women has awarded a full scholarship to P. Poongothai, the Class XII topper among Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) schools. Ms. Poongothai, a student of the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School on M.H. Road, scored 578 out of 600. She will join the B. Com programme at Ethiraj College, with a 100% scholarship. V.M. Muralidharan, Ethiraj College’s Chairman, presented the scholarship admission on May 13. A press release from the college said Poongothai would commence her studies under this scholarship on Monday. “Poongothai defied all odds to put in a stupendous performance, and we are confident that she will bring laurels to our nation, the State, and the college in the years to come,” the release added.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.