Epilepsy takes centre stage at arangetram

Fifteen-year-old from the United States uses the performance at Rasika Ranjani Sabha in Mylapore to raise awareness about the neurological disorder

On June 26, 15-year-old Swarna Rishika from Pennsylvania, United States performed her Bharatanatyam arangetram at Rasika Ranjani Sabha in Mylapore.

It was an arangetram with a difference. It offered a window to the activities of the Epilepsy Foundation India. Rishika and her mother Swapna Suresh had also put up generous posts on social media, including a video, to discuss the focus of the arangetram.

Rishika, who has her roots in Chennai, decided to make her first dance performance memorable by associating with a non-profit organisation that works in an area she is interested in.

“I want to pursue neuroscience and become a neurologist, so we decided to team up with the Epilepsy Foundation India, which is based in Mumbai, and help the cause they are working for,” says Rishika, currently residing in Adambakkam.

The video shared with family and friends has Rishika talking about her journey in dance and ambition in life, along with Dr Nirmal Surya, founder-trustee of the Foundation, giving an overview of epilepsy and the work they do.

“We do not actively seek any donations. Instead, the account details of the Foundation is shared with the potential donor, and it is for them to decide whether to initiate the process or not,” says Swapna, founder of Mayura Academy of Dance and Rishika’s guru too.

Rishika will be continuing to raise awareness about epilepsy through her dance performances till she leaves India in mid-August.

On July 15, she gave a dance recital at Narada Gana Sabha.

On July 17, she will be performing at Andhra Mahila Sabha at 6.30 p.m.

Later, there would be a performance in Thoothukudi.

T o donate, visit https://epilepsyfoundationindia.com or www.eventavenue.com/bookingengine/EVT9082