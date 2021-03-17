Entrepreneur who set up RO plant ends life

Police suspect harassment to be the cause

A 30-year-old entrepreneur ended his life claiming he was harassed continuously by officials and local political party functionaries for money to run his water treatment plant at Ennore, said police sources.

The victim has been identified as Vikram, a resident of Annai Sivakami Nagar, Ennore. He was married a month ago. With an investment of ₹60 lakh, he set up a reverse osmosis plant at Vichoor, near Manali. He had borrowed from his mother, who had retired from government service, his sister and others. He paid charges to authorities towards permission. For nearly a year, he was not able to commence operations due to the lockdown. However, he managed to commence his project and was running the plant.

The police suspect he was under pressure and faced harassment from officials and functionaries of political parties for bribes. He had sent an email and letters to the Chief Minister’s cell and higher police officials about the harassment.

The victim, who left his house on Monday morning, did not return. He was found dead at Thalankuppam. Following information from the public, the police recovered his body and began investigation.

Those in need of counselling may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.