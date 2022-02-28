Ensure strict enforcement of plastic ban, HC tells State

February 28, 2022

The enforcement had taken a backseat for last two years due to COVID-19: officials

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to ensure strict enforcement of the ban on plastic products in the State and to take punitive action against those who continue to use banned plastic products. Justices S. Vaidyanathan and P.T. Asha were told that strict enforcement of the ban had taken a backseat for the last two years due to COVID-19 and that the officials were nevertheless initiating action against the violators. However, now that the COVID-19 restrictions had been relaxed to a great extent, the judges asked the government officials to concentrate on implementing the ban on polythene covers, one-time use plastic bags and such other products. It was suggested that the ban could be implemented in full swing on a pilot basis at Tambaram Corporation and in Villivakkam as well as Kolathur in Greater Chennai Corporation.



