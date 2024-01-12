GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ennore oil spill: Water samples indicate leak occurred at CPCL, says report

January 12, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen engaged in removing oil from the wetlands of Ennore-Manali in the aftermath of the oil spill.

Fishermen engaged in removing oil from the wetlands of Ennore-Manali in the aftermath of the oil spill. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said analysis of samples collected from near the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), in the aftermath of the oil spill in Ennore in December 2023, clearly shows that the leak was from the company premises.

In a report submitted before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 11, the TNPCB said the oil and grease samples collected on December 9 from storm-water ponds within the CPCL unit premises ranged from 46 mg/L to 96 mg/L as against the standard 10 mg/L. This clearly indicates that oil and grease got mixed with the storm-water drain at the CPCL unit, the report said.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of a suo motu case, the counsel appearing for CPCL said TNPCB is yet to investigate other units in Manali. CPCL, since the beginning of the hearing, has contended that “the leak is not from their premises” and asked the TNPCB to probe the other 200-odd industries in the area.

In response, TNPCB’s counsel said the Board is investigating other industries too.

The TNPCB report says that as per the Indian Coast Guard, about 24 kL of oil spilled into water. Following an assessment on January 4 after the clean-up, the Coast Guard said no trace of oil was observed in the waterbodies and adjoining areas and the prevalent discoloration was due to “sewage discharge”.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) is in the process of assessing physical measurements of oil depth in Buckingham Canal and Kosasthalaiyar River. For this, the institute has furnished a proposal of ₹1.04 crore to conduct an environmental impact assessment that will help devise a management action plan for the restoration of Ennore Creek.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.