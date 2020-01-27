Chennai

Chennai engagements for January 28, 2020

more-in

Religion

Gita: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, Pondy Bazaar extension, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot no. W140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Mukunda Mala: Moksha Vidhyananda, 77, Tirupugazh St., Kamatchi Nagar, Valasaravakkam, 11 a.m.

Tiru Arutpa: M. Asokan, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Culture

Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation (HSSF) and Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation (IMCTF): Inauguration of Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair, Mata Amritanandamayi participates, Guru Nanak College, Velachery, 5.30 p.m.

General

Indian Red Cross, Tamil Nadu Branch: Governor Banwarilal Purohit inaugurates centenary celebrations, Kalaivanar Arangam, 11 a.m.

FranklinCovey Education and LiveLife Education: Leader in Me conclave -2020, Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham, Guindy, 4.30 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University: International conference on livestock, food security and food safety - challenges, opportunities and strategies, Madras Veterinary College, Vepery, 9.30 a.m.

CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute: Inauguration of 53rd leather industry get-together LERIG 2020, ISRO’s former chairman K. Kasturirangan participates, Triple Helix auditorium, Adyar, 4 p.m.

Golden Butterflies and KKCTH: Talk on Paediatric palliative care - current status and future directions, KKCTH, 12, Nageswara Rd., Tirumurthi Nagar, Nungambakkam, 2 p.m.

Dept of Information Technology, S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on AI - a collective action towards the effects of the fourth industrial revolution, Poonamallee-Avadi Main Rd., 9.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Vettri Pongal, 10 a.m.; Lecture on Biodiversity and its overview, SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur, 10.35 a.m.

Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Sri Ramakrishna Mutt and Sri Krishna Sweets: Centenary celebrations of Tamil magazine Sri Ramakrishna Vijayam, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Young Men’s Christian Association: Pattimanram, Talk on historical perspective on Kashmir, Esplanade auditorium, 24/223, NSC Bose Rd., George Town, 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullavoyal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullavoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram; and Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

EOM

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:35:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/engagements-for-january-28-2020/article30668286.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY