Engagements for February 4

RELIGION

Narayaneeyam: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Harihara Dhyana Nilayam, Chinmaya Nagar, 6.45 p.m.

Kural Ondrum Illai: Mukkur Srinivasan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruarutpa: Sanmaarga Arunagiri, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

World Cancer Day Celebrations: Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital - awareness rally, Tower Block I, 10 a.m.; Cancer Institute - Survirors - Doctors Meet and distribution of Silicon Breast Prosthesis, Dr. S. Krishnamuthi Campus, Adyar, 10 a.m.; SRM Institute - talk on ‘How India can help fight cancer for people of Ecuador’, Kattankulathur, 10 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Software Project Management’, 10.30 a.m.; and lecture on ‘Recent trends in VLSI Design and its scope’, Thiruverkadu, 2 p.m.

Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group: Panel discussion on Building Cities in a Changing Climate, Fromage, 47, Tamil Salai, Egmore, 5.30 p.m.

M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women: Inauguration of summit on ‘Human Centric Business Platforms for the Future’, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

YMCA Pattimanram: Talk on ‘Tamil’s Traditional Science and Technology’, YMCA Esplanade Auditorium, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.

EOM