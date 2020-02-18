Engagements for February 19

RELIGION

Uddhava Gita: Satyavratananda, Sri Ranga Vilasam, Dr. Ranga Rd., Next to Nandalala Temple, Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Taithreya Upanishad: Moksha Vidyaananda Sarasvati, S-1, Plot 28, Kumaran Nagar, 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar, Stage 2, 11 a.m.

Mahaperiyava Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, Chennai and Marupakkam: 8th Chennai International Documentary and Short Film festival, Rutland Gate 5th St., Thousand Lights, 10 a.m.

U.S. Consulate General and Care Earth Trust: Exhibition on Water Matters, Periyar Science and Technology Centre, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Guind, 10 a.m.

GENERAL

Chennai Architecture Foundation: Politics of Public Space discussion on central vista redevelopment, The Music Academy, T.T.K. Rd., Royapettah, 6 p.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Seminar on Caste and the Business of Democracy, 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 3.30 p.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Vadapalani Campus: The Management Meet ‘DESAFIO’, Vadapalani Camous, 9.30 a.m.

Loyola College: Symposium on ‘Big-Bang Economic Reforms: Opportunities and Challenges’, Nungambakkam, 9 a.m.

Tamil Department - Sir Thiagarayar College: Tamil Students Forum annual day, Old Washermenpet, 10.30 a.m.

Presidency College Old Students Union: Dr. U, Ve Swaminatha Iyer 165th birth anniversary celebrations, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, 10 a.m.

Alpha Arts and Science College: Conference on Business Management and Social Innovations, Porur, 10 a.m.

Sevalaya: Inauguration of RO Water Plant, Sringeri Nagar, Periya Venjiyam Pakkam, Singaperumal Koil, Kattankulathur Block, 11 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.