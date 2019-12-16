Chennai

Encroachments removed on Chennai’s Velachery Bypass Road

The State Highways Department removing encroachments on the footpath of Velachery Bypass Road on Monday

The State Highways Department removing encroachments on the footpath of Velachery Bypass Road on Monday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A number of concrete structures that were jutting on to the pavement were removed by the State Highways Department

The State Highways Department on Monday, in an encroachment removal operation, demolished a number of shops on Velachery Bypass Road on Monday.

The Bypass Road being an important link road, motorists have been complaining of a number of shops encroaching on the footpath meant for pedestrians. The shops have been fixing name boards and in some cases, even putting up temporary sheds blocking the pathway.

Officials of the Highways Department with the assistance of the city police on Monday demolished several concrete structures jutting out on the footpath and removed name boards and hawker vehicles.

A senior official of the Highways Department said the encroachment removal drive had been carried out for the past few days and it was meant to reclaim the footpath from encroachers.

