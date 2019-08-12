Encroachments near Perungudi railway station cause traffic jams

Residents of Bharani Street in Perungudi and motorists using the road have been concerned over the growing number of encroachments along it that have been causing traffic bottlenecks.

Bharani Street, located on the perimeter of Velachery and Perungudi limits, links Kallukuttai to the Taramani Main Road.

Huge footfall

The road, used by a large number of commuters to access the Perungudi railway station, has been encroached by commercial establishments and huts.

The illegal occupations are slowly expanding, with a number of huts coming up near the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) tracks near the Perungudi station.

M. Sekar, a resident of Kallukuttai, said the Railways Department had formed the road linking the Velachery and Taramani railway stations via Perungudi.

But the width of the Bharani Street-Station Road junction, near the Perungudi railway station, has been reduced by the encroachments, causing traffic congestion.

The junction witnesses heavy traffic bound for Rajiv Gandhi Salai and the risk of accidents is high, he said.

Officials approached

Residents urged revenue officials to take steps to remove the encroachments that are expanding by the day Bharani Street.

A senior official of the Sholinganallur Tahsildar office said steps would soon be taken to remove the encroachments.