En Chennai Young Chennai awards presented

Special Correspondent August 22, 2022 22:55 IST

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Saturday presented the En Chennai Young Chennai awards to 24 persons in recognition of their contribution at an event organised by The Idea Factory and earth+air.

The Minister launched an app called ECYC 2.0, a community app that would details from blood donation, health related assistance, education support and admitting orphaned senior citizens in old age homes, said a press release here. En Chennai Young Chennai was started in 2021 to celebrate the memorials and beauty of the city.