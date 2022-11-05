Emergency evacuation ramp inaugurated at MIOT

The Hindu Bureau November 05, 2022 17:52 IST

An emergency evacuation ramp was inaugurated at MIOT International on Saturday.

According to a press release, the ramp was constructed from the paediatric cardiology wing on the fourth floor of the hospital’s main building. It is connected to the other floors of the building as well. It would pave the way for safe evacuation within five minutes.

It is fire-proof with reinforced concrete structures and the surface was laid with anti-skid tiles.

B.K. Ravi, Director-General of Police (DGP) and Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, inaugurated the ramp. Retired DGPs Ramani and Anoop Jaiswal participated. Prithvi Mohandas, managing director of MIOT International, was present.