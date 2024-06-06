Electrician in Chennai arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

A 29-year-old electrician was arrested under POCSO Act by the Vadapalani All Women Police for impregnating a minor.

A senior official of the City Police said a 46-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Vadapalani All Women Police Station, in which she stated that her daughter, a class 10 student, complained of stomach pain. When she was admitted at the Royapuram RSRM Government Hospital, doctors there said she was pregnant.

Based on the complaint, police officials, during an investigation found that J. Ashok Kumar, who was working as an electrician, and was a neighbour of the family’s, had sexually assaulted the girl over four months ago. He then showed the girl a morphed photograph of her and threatened to send it to her parents, in order to get her to comply to his demands.

The accused person was detained under the POCSO Act.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)