Electrician in Chennai arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl

Police said the 29-year-old man had raped the class 10 student four months ago; the crime was discovered after the girl became pregnant

Published - June 06, 2024 02:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old electrician was arrested under POCSO Act by the Vadapalani All Women Police for impregnating a minor.

A senior official of the City Police said a 46-year-old woman filed a complaint at the Vadapalani All Women Police Station, in which she stated that her daughter, a class 10 student, complained of stomach pain. When she was admitted at the Royapuram RSRM Government Hospital, doctors there said she was pregnant.

Based on the complaint, police officials, during an investigation found that J. Ashok Kumar, who was working as an electrician, and was a neighbour of the family’s, had sexually assaulted the girl over four months ago. He then showed the girl a morphed photograph of her and threatened to send it to her parents, in order to get her to comply to his demands.

The accused person was detained under the POCSO Act. 

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / police / sexual assault & rape

