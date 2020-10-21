Election Commission to conduct online quiz

Move to enhance public participation

The Election Commission will conduct a State-level online quiz competition to enhance the public’s participation in the upcoming 2021 Assembly Election.

The competition will be held as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, and is open to all. Entry is free. The competition would be online only, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said in a press release. In the preliminary level, three rounds will be held on ‘Goal Quiz Sports’ YouTube channel.

The first round will be held on October 25 at 4 p.m. and the second and third rounds on October 26 at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Whoever types the answer first in the comments section of the channel will qualify for the next round and a person can answer only once.

A total of 36 teams will be selected for the semi-final round.

The semi-final and final rounds will be conducted on subsequent weekends and the selected teams would will be informed accordingly, the CEO said.

Topics

The quiz competition will deal with the topics of ‘Elections in India’ and general knowledge (50% each). Each team can comprise of up to two members.

The first prize winners will get ₹50,000, second prize ₹25,000 and third prize ₹15,000. Consolation prizes for preliminary and semi-final rounds will also be awarded.

