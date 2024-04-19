GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Commission seizes ₹1,301.22-crore worth unaccounted cash, valuables in T.N. in run-up to LS poll

April 19, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

As of April 17, the Election Commission of India (EC) has seized unaccounted cash, precious metals without bills, narcotic drugs and other items, worth ₹1,301.22 crore in total, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in the State.

According to data provided by the EC, the seizure of unaccounted cash exceeding ₹50,000 before this poll was about 24% lower than what was seized during the 2019 election. However, the value of precious metals seized this time increased by 53% compared with that of 2019. The metals that were transported without proper bills had been seized. Compared with the 2014 general election, seizure in 2019 in the State was of huge quantum.

Other items

The EC had also seized liquor worth ₹6.67 crore, narcotic drugs worth ₹1.13 crore and other items worth ₹35.78 crore this time.

During the Assembly election in the State in 2021, ₹236.7-crore worth unaccounted cash and ₹176.46-crore worth precious metals were seized.

