Eight held for possession of ganja and pain relief tablets 

March 09, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested eight men for the possession of ganja and pain relief tablets. A total of 15.675 kg of ganja, and 38 tablets were seized from them. 

Based on a tip-off, sleuths of the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW), St. Thomas Mount, on Thursday monitored the Madipakkam Koot Road Junction area, and arrested Haja Hussain, 24, of Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram, and seized 10 kilos of ganja. 

Meanwhile, another special team arrested S. Subash Chandra Bose, 21, of Sirkali, near Velachery railway station, and seized four kilos of ganja from him. 

In similar drives, the police also arrested other accused in Periamet, Basin Bridge, and Koyambedu police limits, seizing the contraband.

