Chennai

Eight COVID-19 deaths in Tiruvallur GH in 2 days

Amidst rumours that eight people died due to oxygen shortage in the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, hospital authorities said those who died were critically ill, and that they have sufficient oxygen.

A total of 250 COVID-19 patients are admitted in the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, and of them 160 are on oxygen support. On Saturday evening, four patients died and on Sunday morning, four more died.

“A few of those who died have been in the hospital since April 25 with severe lung infection. There is also a patient with lung cancer while another was a 68-year-old woman. All had become critically ill,” said a hospital official.

According to sources, there are two 1 KL and one 6 KL liquid oxygen tanks and 90 oxygen cylinders available in the hospital. “We have been providing oxygen to those who come as outpatients too. We don’t have any shortage as of now. Besides an oxygen production plant that can fill 15 cylinders at a time is also being set up here,” said an official.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2021 12:10:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/eight-covid-19-deaths-in-tiruvallur-gh-in-2-days/article34574873.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY