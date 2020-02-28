Egmore railway station to get AC lounge

Passengers arriving at Egmore railway station will soon be able to access a lounge, with amenities on a par with facilities at some airports.

An executive lounge is also on the cards at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central station, railway officials said.

A senior Railway official said that a modern retiring room fitted with air-conditioning, cushioned chairs, wi-fi, changing room, lockers and restaurant facilities is being proposed.

To be run by IRCTC

The facility, to be constructed and maintained by IRCTC, could be used by paying a nominal cost.

The IRCTC, having successfully commissioned modern rest rooms at Madurai and Tiruchi railway junctions, is giving a complete makeover to passenger amenities at Chennai Egmore station. At present, renovation work is in on.

The Railway official said commuters in Madurai and Tiruchi by paying an entry fee of ₹60 can avail free wi-fi, a clean toilet, newspapers and a shoe shiner at the air-conditioned executive lounge. The lounge also has a separate recliner room, cloak room, shower and changing room, which can be used at extra cost. There is also a business centre, he added.

Commuters can order breakfast, lunch and dinner while waiting at the lounge.

However, many passengers bound for Madurai and Tiruchi rue the lack of awareness about such a facility and want IRCTC to promote the lounge.

Egmore railway station is being renovated under the ‘one station, one division’ plan at a cost of ₹16 crore.