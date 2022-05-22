Egmore railway station to be redeveloped soon

Special Correspondent May 22, 2022 20:01 IST

The station will have airport-like features such as a separate arrival and departure corridor, bright illumination and hassle-free access to platforms by escalators, lifts and skywalks. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Southern Railway is all set to redevelop the Egmore Railway Station. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the station, one of major junctions in the city, last week and reviewed the plans for the redevelopment project. B.G. Mallya, General Manager (In-charge); Ganesh, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai Division; and senior officials from the Southern Railway accompanied the Minister. Mr. Vaishnaw discussed in detail the proposed redevelopment plans and facilitation of inter-modal connectivity with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). After the inspection, the Minister said the Egmore station, while keeping its heritage intact, would be redeveloped so that its amenities were in line with international standards. The station would have airport-like features such as a separate arrival and departure corridor, bright illumination and hassle-free access to platforms by escalators, lifts and skywalks. Mr. Vaishnaw said five stations — Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Katpadi, Rameswaram and Kanniyakumari — in Tamil Nadu would be redeveloped in the first phase, and nine stations of the Southern Railway had been identified for redevelopment.



