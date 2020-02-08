EFI restores a pond at Pattaravakkam

What was once nothing short of a dump yard today sports a clean look, thanks to the efforts taken by the members-volunteers of Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), who have restored and revived the ‘Pidari Ponniamman Pond’.

The pond is located south of the railway tracks near Pattaravakkam railway station and adjacent to ‘Pidari Ponniamman’ temple.

Speaking, Arun Krishnamurthy, founder, EFI, says, “ The Pidari Ponniamman Pond was E.F.I's 94th restoration effort. The pond was dumped with construction debris and non-degradable trash. The shallow levels of the water body meant that water storage was at its minimal levels.”

“ After obtaining necessary permission from Greater Chennai Corporation and funding from Rotary Miraki group to take on the scientific revival works of the water body. Based on a pond pre-restoration study, the problems associated with the water body were identified and thus a revival plan drawn. “

The pond's water holding area was deepened across the contour to increase storage capacity. A recharge well at the primary level followed by a secondary storage percolation pit and a shallow balancer rim supported by a newly established embankment was facilitated, he pointed out.

The entire pond circumference has a raised dual bund which supports the deepened pond. The outer circumference of the pond has defence fencing and the periphery has a Miyawaki forest planted with fencing protecting it. The inlet pipes have also been regulated to ensure inflow during monsoons.

Apart, steps were taken to stop discharging sewage and dumping trash. The water body received good flow of water during the North East Monsoon. At present, regular maintenance is carried out through the neighbourhood volunteers, he added.