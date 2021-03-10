EC orders suspension of SP Kannan

His name figured in woman officer’s harassment case

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Tuesday ordered the immediate suspension of former Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police D. Kannan, who was earlier in the day transferred to a non-election post in accordance with the directions of the poll watchdog. Mr. Kannan’s name figured in the case of a woman SP being harassed by an officer in the rank of Special DGP.

In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, EC Secretary Malay Mallick called for reporting compliance of the suspension order by 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Home Department had issued an order transferring Mr. Kannan and posting him as SP, Commercial Crimes Investigation-CID, Chennai. E. Sundaravathanam, an IPS officer who was transferred from the post of Deputy Commissioner, Traffic, North, Chennai city, was posted as SP, Chengalpattu.

The EC, which ordered his transfer on March 8, said the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu had forwarded the report of the State Home Department, where it was mentioned that the officer was being investigated by the Crime Branch-CID in a case registered under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

“Considering the gravity of the case and the report of the Home Department of Tamil Nadu, the Commission has directed that D. Kannan be placed under suspension immediately and disciplinary proceedings be initiated against him,” Mr. Mallick said.

Mr. Kannan was charged with attempting to stop the woman SP from proceeding to Chennai to file a complaint against a top officer. He later said he had acted on the instructions of the top officer.

In another order, EC Director Pankar Srivastava instructed the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi, to transfer K.G. Arunraj, an IRS officer, from Tamil Nadu and attach him with the CBDT headquarters. The order was given after a “review of the electoral preparedness” in Tamil Nadu, which goes to the polls next month.