March 22, 2024 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Election Commission (EC) of India has notified the facility of voting through postal ballot for absentee voters from the category of persons employed in essential services in Tamil Nadu.

It has notified the persons working in Mercantile Marine, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, Chennai Metro Rail Limited, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Food Corporation of India, Zonal Office (South), and the media industry.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu said the officials of these categories, who are enrolled in the electoral roll in the State and would be certified to be on duty on the day of poll and, therefore, on account of their official duties, will not be able to cast their vote at their respective polling stations, will be eligible for voting through postal baIIot.

They can apply for postal ballot through the nodal officers of their organisation appointed for this purpose through Form 12D that has already been shared with the respective organisations. The applications should reach the Returning Officer of the constituency concerned on or before March 25.