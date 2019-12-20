Early intervention helps hone speech abilities in hearing impaired children

Early identification of deafness and intervention would offer best chance of language, communication and speech abilities to children with hearing impairment. This was one of the aspects discussed at a two-day international conference organised in the city on Thursday.

Hosted by Balavidyalaya, School for Young Deaf Children, the conference on ‘Parenting Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children’ aimed at creating awareness on early intervention in hearing impaired children and its advantage. Saraswathi Narayanaswamy, the school’s honorary director said support from families helps parents to make informed decisions and take action before language and communication deficit becomes established in their child.

In Balavidyalaya, proper intervention helps the children make best use of their residual hearing through hearing aids or cochlear implants and develop age appropriate language skills.

Inaugurated by Sunil Mathew, director, Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Mumbai, the meet brought together policymakers, parents of hearing impaired children, special educators, and social workers.