Chennai

E-Vidhyuva fest concludes

Vidya Mandir @ Estancia hosted its virtual inter-school competition E-Vidhyuva in the city recently.

Every year, the school holds its intra and inter-school cultural fests in June and July. This year, despite the pandemic, the school management, staff and students wanted to host the annual youth fest — Vidhyuva and decided to hold it virtually on July 25. The theme for the “Steam” event was COVID-19.

Various contests based on science, technology, engineering, arts and maths were organised. There were competitions on creating a video to salute soldiers, creating a meme, and mathematically symmetrical drawing of the COVID-19 among others. Students from primary to high school from various institutions sent their entries for different categories. Among the winners were students from PSBB Millennium School, OMR; Lalaji Memorial Omega International School and Ramana Vidyalaya.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 12:29:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/e-vidhyuva-fest-concludes/article32321267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story