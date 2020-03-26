E-commerce companies allowed, ban on food delivery apps remains

The State government on Thursday, after a review meeting by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said e-commerce companies such as Grofers, Amazon, Big Basket, Flipkart and Dunzo have already been allowed to deliver provisions and medicines.

“Other companies, cooperative societies and provisional stores are allowed to deliver essential commodities in their respective areas,” an official release stated. However, the ban on food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy would continue.

Depending on the prevailing situation in their respective districts, Collectors could take steps for distributing financial assistance and essential supplies at the doorstep of beneficiaries if necessary, but asked not to collect thumb impressions during such exercises.

“The movement of agricultural produce to companies and markets and agricultural labourers is allowed. The movement of cattle, poultry, fish, eggs and cattle feed is also allowed and they can contact the helpline: 044-28447701, 044-28447703,” it stated. Emergency helpline ‘108’ (also for ambulance services) could be called by elderly persons, patients, pregnant women, quarantined families and those with dialysis.

The Chief Minister, who also held a videoconference with District Collectors to review the ground situation, directed them to set up help desks in the Greater Chennai Corporation and in each of the District Collector’s office to ensure supply of essential commodities.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining three feet physical distance in places such as provisions stores, medical shops and groceries. Habitations with dense population would have to be cleaned with disinfectants, he instructed.

Medicines must be supplied to pregnant women, patients with high blood pressure, diabetes and those with infections through hospitals for “two months”, the Chief Minister said.