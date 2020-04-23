During lockdown, a free car service for expectant moms

Pregnant with her second child, J. Arthi visited a government healthcare centre in Saidapet on March 28, the estimated date for her delivery, and was asked to go to the Egmore maternity hospital. Two hours elapsed as Arthi waited for an ambulance, her husband Nelson Kennedy by her side. Efforts to get a private vehicle going in vain, they finally gave a free car service for expectant mothers a try. Twenty-five minutes later, Leo Akashraj, who runs this service with school friend Benny A. Daniel, drove in. On April 3, Leo arrived at the Egmore hospital to drive Arthi, Nelson and the couple’s newborn home.

Leo (24), an educationist, and Benny (22), an occupational therapist, run Pretty Lil’ Hearts, a Tambaram-based NGO. The car service, offered in memory of a child who fell a victim to a rare cancer, is funded by the duo’s well-wishers. A Swift and a Wagon R have been pressed into service.

“Initiatied nine months ago, it served expectant mothers who are differently-abled. During lockdown, it is for all expectant mothers. It includes prental and postnatal hospital visits,” says Leo. Only one person can accompany the pregnant woman, to maintain social distancing.

“During the lockdown, it has benefitted 107 pregnant women, with 49 of them having had their deliveries. From around 30 calls a day in the first week, the number has doubled. As only 10 requests can be met, we prioritise emergencies. Requests come as late as 2 a.m.,” details Benny. The duo says they have even dropped one stranded expectant mother at her native town, in Puucherry; and another, Tiruchirapalli.

Leo says a grateful mother of a pregnant woman shared the news of childbirth with Leo even before telling her son-in-law, employed abroad; and a couple asked Leo to name their newborn.

Contact Leo and Benny at 96004 32255 and 91764 37294.