Dug-up streets inconvenience Manali residents

Metrowater took up works to lay underground sewer lines about three months ago

Residents of CPCL layout in Manali are finding it difficult to use the streets dug-up to lay sewer lines. In many places, the lanes — where the works were underway — were covered with the dug-up earth, making movement tough for both pedestrians and motorists.

CPCL layout comprises areas such as Amulavoyal and Vaikkadu. About two to three months ago, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) took up works to lay underground sewage pipelines. Though residents say they know the importance of the ongoing works, they have urged the officials to clear the dug-up earth from at least one side of the lanes to facilitate easy movement. In some places, the dug-up stretches were not closed properly, leaving potholes behind.

“The work started about two months ago. Instead of putting the dug-up earth on one side of the streets, it is spread across the stretches. Elderly persons and differently-abled persons are finding it extremely difficult to use these streets. We took up the issue with the contractor and CMWSSB but to no avail. It is going to take at least six to eight months for them to complete the works after which proper roads will be laid. How can we use the roads until then?” D. Kesavan, a resident of CPCL layout, asked.

“Except for some important places, proper soil backfilling has not been carried out in many of the lanes,” he added.

Solomon, another resident, said almost all streets in the locality were dug-up at the same time for the underground sewage works. “ In my area, all three lanes have been dug-up and covered with earth. We cannot walk on the lanes or ride two-wheelers as the vehicles skid. It is difficult for the lorry that supplies water every alternate day to reach our houses. The condition of the streets turn worse with rains,” he said. A group of residents signed a petition and submitted to the officials of the CMWSSB, Manali zone.

An officer said that the residents’ petition was forwarded to CMWSSB’s head office to take up works to clear the dug-up earth from the roads. “Underground sewerage works is being undertaken across Manali. Sewer lines have to be laid, and only after completion can we handover the roads to Chennai Corporation for restoration. The work may take a year to be completed,” he said.