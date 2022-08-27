Dubai-bound flight receives bomb threat call

PTI August 27, 2022 08:52 IST

An anonymous call was received at the police control room following which the airport police were alerted

Image used for representation purpose. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A bomb threat call was received to a Dubai-bound private carrier on Saturday following which the checks were underway to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the aircraft, officials said. An anonymous call was received at the police control room in connection with this, following which the airport police were alerted. Subsequently, security agencies were conducting searches inside the Indigo aircraft that was ready for departure at 7.20 a.m. with around 160 passengers, airport officials said. An enquiry was on to trace the caller. More details are awaited.



