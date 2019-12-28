Drunk driver runs over man in Valluvar Kottam

A 55-year-old ex-serviceman was run over in Valluvar Kottam by a speeding car, driven by an inebriated youth in the early hours of Friday.

The victim has been identified as R. Mannarsamy, a native of Vellore district. He was working as security staff with Chennai Metrowater refilling plant in Valluvar Kottam.

At 5.30 a.m., Mannarsamy came out from the workstation and was walking on MGR Road when the vehicle hit him from behind and ran over him, the police said. Mannarsamy died on the spot.

Passers-by surrounded the car and stopped it. The five occupants threatened the public, while one threw an iron rod at them.

Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar, reached the spot and apprehended the youth.

The body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

Kiran Raja, 23, of Arumbakkam, was identified as the vehicle’s driver.

He was arrested after a case was booked under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (ii) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Son of SI dies

A 23-year-old youth succumbed to injuries after being knocked down by a speeding van in Ambattur.

The police said the victim Deepu, of Mangadu, was the son of Murugan, a sub-inspector of police. The victim was a first year student at a college in Kundrathur.

While he was riding a two-wheeler on CTH road on Thursday, a van hit his vehicle. In the impact, he fell from the bike and the van ran over him. He was rushed to Government Kilpauk Hospital where he died on Friday.