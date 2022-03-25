Drugs worth ₹20 lakh seized, youth arrested

He was nabbed by a special team from Kasimedu

The city police arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly selling narcotic drugs and seized contraband worth ₹20 lakh from him on Wednesday night.

The accused, G. Jeevanthan from Tondiarpet, began selling drugs to persons in his friends’ circle during the lockdown and later expanded the network throughout the city, the police said. He was arrested by a special team from Kasimedu.

Drugs such as MDMA, LSD stamps, methamphetamine and ganja were seized from him.

He used encrypted messaging application to buy drugs from sellers in Delhi, Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir. Using WhatsApp to contact buyers, Jeeva bought drugs through courier. The drugs were concealed in books. He sold it at higher prices online. His customers ordered in grams and paid through the UPI.

Meanwhile, a gang of drug peddlers, which was selling nitrazepam tablets from a burial ground, was arrested in Washermenpet police station limits and 140 tablets were seized from them.