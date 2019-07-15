Drowsy woman falls from train

A woman passenger survived a fall from a running express train on Saturday night. The woman, who was found severely injured by passersby near the railway track, was rescued and admitted to a government hospital where she is under treatment.

A senior official of the Jolarpet Government Railway Police said Natarajan and his wife Umadevi were travelling in Kaveri Express, proceeding from the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station to Bengaluru. Ms. Umadevi wanted to go to the toilet.

Being drowsy, she opened the compartment door instead of the toilet door and fell down from the train around 1 a.m.

In the morning, hearing the cries of the injured woman, passersby rescued her.