Dowry harassment: panel advises police to arrest accused

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has ‘advised’ the Thanjavur police to arrest a man wanted in a dowry harassment case and produce him in the trial court.

The accused, Mahesh of Mannachanallur in Tiruchi district, was evading police action by staying in Singapore.

The case arises out of a complaint lodged by L. Nandhini with the All Women Police in Pattukottai accusing her husband and others of harassing her for want of dowry.

When no action seemed to be taken against Mahesh, the woman filed a petition under Section 6(1) of the Right to Information Act seeking copies of the police report on her complaint, immigration report that her husband had not visited India etc.

Not satisfied with the reply of the Public Information Officer/Additional Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur district, the petitioner filed an appeal before the First Appellate Authority and got no convincing response. She even wrote to the Chief Minister’s Cell seeking its intervention for relief. Ms. Nandhini moved the Tamil Nadu Information Commission seeking a direction to the public authority to share information sought by her.

No evidence

When called for his explanation, Additional Superintendent of Police S. Ravichandran appeared before the State Information Commissioner R. Dakshinamurthy and submitted the details of action taken so far. He said that the petition was referred to the District Social Welfare Officer, who conducted an enquiry and found no prima facie evidence of any dowry harassment.

However, the All Women Police registered a First Information Report against four persons on charges of dowry harassment and criminal intimidation.

They were produced in a court and released on bail. The police filed a chargesheet against the accused persons on completion of investigation and the case was pending trial. No action could be taken against Mahesh since he was living abroad and had not visited India after the complaint against him. No report was obtained from the immigration authorities or the Ministry of External Affairs on the travel details of the accused.

Passing orders, Mr. Dakshinamurthy directed the Public Information Officer to provide copies of the final investigation report, copy of the District Social Welfare Officer’s findings in the case, chargesheet etc., to the petitioner under the provisions of the Act.

He advised the All Women Police to take appropriate steps to arrest the accused and produce him in the court.