Donations pour in for relief fund

Eicher Group, which comprises Royal Enfield and VE Commercial Vehicles (a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited), has announced a contribution of ₹1 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s COVID Relief Fund. In addition, the company has pledged ₹25 lakh to the Kanchipuram Collector’s Relief fund for COVID-19.

Eicher said it is working with more than 10 hospitals in the State to provide personal protection equipment to medical caregivers.

The group is also working with four hospitals to establish exclusive COVID-19 specialty wards and isolation centres and over ₹7 crore will be provided for this, it said.

Eicher has also committed more than ₹2 crore for providing groceries and sanitation consumables to more than 9,000 families of migrant labourers and underprivileged local communities across the State.

Repco Home Finance Limited has made a contribution of ₹25 lakh towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

The Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI) has donated a sum of ₹20 lakh towards PM Cares Fund. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has committed ₹5.25 crore to PM Cares Fund.