Donations of diagnostic kits, PPEs pour in

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday handed over COVID-19 advanced diagnostic testing kits to ICMR. Worth ₹4 crore, they have been imported from South Korea. The kits are also being exported to the U.S., Europe and other countries, it said in a statement. Hyundai Motor India Foundation handed over 1,000 sets of dry rations to Mageswari Ravikumar, Collector of Tiruvallur.

The dry rations will be further distributed to those in dire need in the Thiruvallur district, which is in the vicinity of the company’s manufacturing facility in Irungattukkottai, outside Chennai.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation had handed over 3,000 kits of PPEs and 1,000 sets of dry rations on Wednesday to P. Ponniah, the Collector of Kancheepuram.

Sevalaya, a charitable trust, and BNY Mellon handed over 200 PPEs and a ventilator to the Government General Hospital in Tiruvallur district on Wednesday.

Vidya Durai, CSR Head of BNY Mellon, and A.A. Kingston, vice president, Sevalaya, handed over the equipment to the Collector of Tiruvallur.

The Collector handed over the equipment to Dr Arasi Srivatsan, Dean, GH, Thiruvallur. Dr Prabakaran, Deputy Director of Health, Thiruvallur District, and Mr. Balaji, CSR Manager, BNY Mellon were present.

Another 100 PPE kits were handed over to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital, according to a statement.

One more ventilator will be handed over to the District Collector, and will soon be given to the Tiruvallur Government Hospital, it added.

The project worth ₹28 laks is sponsored by BNY Mellon and implemented by Sevalaya.