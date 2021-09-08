Documentary film on vedic astrologers bags international award

Vedic-GPS is a documentary film that was commissioned by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi.

Vedic-GPS, a documentary film that was commissioned by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, New Delhi, bagged the Best Research-based Documentary award at the First Hermetic International Film Festival, Venice, held recently.

According to a press release, the 50-minute documentary was produced under the banner of Krishnaswamy Associates (P) Ltd, Chennai, and directed by Latha Krishna.

The film explores vedic astrology through the voices of some of the practitioners, including Pandit Sanjay Rath, Gayatri Devi Vasudev, Sarbani Rath, Rajesh Chaudhary and Raman Suprajarama.

Finding answers

“It is an attempt to find answers for some of the pertinent questions like what do the ancient Indian texts say? And how scientific are they?” the release said. Latha Krishna’s documentary has taken shape with Sankara Bhagavadpada, a nuclear physicist and vedic astrologer, as the consultant and Mohana Krishnaswamy as the executive producer.

To view the film visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgJwBy6In5Q