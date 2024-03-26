GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors perform robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy at Apollo Cancer Centre

The 37-year-old patient was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer and a BRCA1 mutation

March 26, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries releasing a brochure on robotic breast surgery at the event on Tuesday.

Dignitaries releasing a brochure on robotic breast surgery at the event on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

A 37-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer and a BRCA1 mutation, underwent a robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy and prophylactic oophorectomy at Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC).

Venkat P., senior consultant, surgical oncology, ACC, said the patient was diagnosed with cancer of the right breast (stage II). A biopsy revealed that she had triple negative disease, an aggressive type of breast cancer. She received eight cycles of neoadjuvant chemotherapy, while genetic testing found a BRCA1 pathogenic mutation.

“She required prophylactic mastectomy of the other breast as well and risk reducing removal of the ovaries. We performed the bilateral mastectomy robotically, preserving the nipple, with immediate reconstruction. Her ovaries and fallopian tubes were removed,” he told reporters on Tuesday. The surgery was performed in December 2023.

The robotic surgery has the advantages of preservation of nipple, skin, and sensation of the breast, 10 times magnification, smaller incision, rapid recovery, lesser pain, better cosmesis, no blood loss, and better psychological outcomes, he added.

Dr. Venkat added that so far, they had performed 16 such surgeries. “Why is all this important? The reasons include a growing population of younger patients, better quality of life, psychosocial outcomes, and confidence,” he said.

Noting that the patient had no family history of breast cancer, he said there were clear cut guidelines for genetic testing in the case of younger patients.

Priya Kapoor, consultant, surgical oncology, ACC, said that breast cancer was the most common cancer with a high death rate affecting women in the country. Speaking on breast cancers in younger women and genetics, she observed that they were seeing patients aged in their 20s and 30s, posing a different set of challenges.

“There are heightened concerns of body image, issues of sexuality, fertility, pregnancy and early menopause, and more aggressive cancers,” she said. Noting that 30% to 35% of breast cancers can be associated with genetic effect, she said, “When we see young patients with breast cancer, genetic testing becomes a must and addressing the quality of life is also a must.”

A brochure on robotic breast surgery was released on the occasion. Sheelaketan, Chief Executive Officer, ACC, and Mukta Mahajan, consultant, radiology, ACC, were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.