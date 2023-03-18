HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors’ committee urges Stalin to fulfil their demands in upcoming State Budget

March 18, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors has requested Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make an announcement fulfilling the key demands of government doctors in the upcoming State Budget. This included grant of pay band 4 at 12 years of service, according to Government Order 354 and need for doctor posts as per the number of patients.

The committee pointed out that the government needed to spend ₹300 crore per year to pay the appropriate salaries for doctors, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.