Doctors at Apollo Children’s Hospital save baby with rare cardiac malformation

Doctors at Apollo Children’s Hospital recently treated a five-month-old baby with a rare condition of left atrial appendage aneurysm, a cardiac malformation.
According to a press release, the baby was brought to the hospital after she developed breathlessness. Doctors found that the left atrium, which is the upper chamber of the heart, had aneurysm. It had become so huge that it compressed the heart and lungs.
The baby was struggling for breath because of heart failure and lung collapse. The surgical team performed an open heart surgery on the baby and the aneurysm was closed and excised.
Neville Solomon, paediatric cardiac surgeon at the hospital, said the baby did not tolerate the procedure as the blood accommodated in the aneurysm was suddenly diverted into the left ventricle, the main pumping chamber of the heart. The left ventricle failed and the mitral valve started leaking acutely. The baby was placed on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) but the heart was hardly contracting the first night and life-saving medications were added to stabilise, he said.
Over a period of 48 to 72 hours, the heart started to recover and the baby was taken off ECMO. After a few days on the ventilator, the baby’s condition progressed steadily, he added.
The condition is rare with less than five cases among children below one year being reported, and less than 10 cases among those aged below two, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath