HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctors’ association urges Tamil Nadu government to reconsider extension of contract period

Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association says by extending the service, the Health department is blocking the promotion opportunities of eligible candidates from becoming professors

April 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
In 2014, a GO was issued that the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai would be run by hiring medical consultants on contract basis till regular qualified doctors were available from the Tamil Nadu government service.

In 2014, a GO was issued that the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai would be run by hiring medical consultants on contract basis till regular qualified doctors were available from the Tamil Nadu government service. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Health Department’s decision to extend the contract period of doctors, who had retired from government service and are working as consultants at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate, has drawn flak from a section of government doctors.

Pointing to a Government Order of April 5 on extending the contract period of the consultants by two years, the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the move of granting extension to retired doctors.

SDPGA’s president P. Saminathan, in a statement, said that in 2014, a Government Order was issued that the hospital would be run by hiring medical consultants on contract basis till regular qualified doctors were available from the Tamil Nadu government service.

By extending the service, the Health department is blocking the promotion opportunities of eligible candidates from becoming professors. It is disappointing that the department says it does not have replacements for the retired doctors, he added.

“The proposed model of appointments on contractual basis for the upcoming multi super specialty hospital in Guindy is detrimental to the department. Instead, the government should give sanctioned posts on a timescale basis,” he said.

Related Topics

Chennai / health / hospital and clinic / government health care

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.