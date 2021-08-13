Chennai

Doctor dies in accident near Cheyyur

A city-based woman doctor was killed in a road accident in Chunambedu, near Cheyyur, and another doctor who travelled with her was critically injured on Wednesday.

The police said Esther Anitha, 36, of Noombal, and Srikrishna, 29, of Virugambakkam, were travelling from the Chidambaram Medical College on Wednesday. The car swerved off the road and turned turtle. While Esther died on the spot, Srikrishna was critically injured.

Passersby alerted the police.

The body of the deceased was sent for a post-mortem examination while Srikrishna was admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment


