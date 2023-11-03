HamberMenu
Doctor couple attacked in road rage incident in Chennai; two arrested

Police said the doctors’ vehicle had collided with a lorry on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, and, following an argument, the lorry driver and his associate had verbally and physically abused the couple

November 03, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pallavaram police have arrested two persons, including a lorry driver and his associate, who allegedly attacked a doctor and his wife in a road rage incident.

Police said the doctor Meha Shyam, 33, who runs a clinic in Selaiyur and his wife Tharani, also a doctor, were travelling in their car on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road when the vehicle collided with a lorry. The drivers of both vehicles then got into an argument. The lorry driver, identified as M. Chandru, 33 of Ganapathipuram, Chromepet and his associate Sathishkumar, 33, allegedly abused and attacked the couple and harassed them. A video of the duo’s verbal and physical abuse was shared widely on mobile messaging platforms.

The couple managed to alert the police on their mobile phone.

Based on their complaint, police arrested Chandru and Sathishkumar on charges under sections 294 (b) (Uttering vulgar words), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. The two were remanded in judicial custody.

Chennai / road accident / road safety / police / crime

