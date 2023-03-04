HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK social media cell member, Stalin Jacob, dies in accident in Chengalpattu

The 35-year-old was killed, along with his friend K. Jeeva; CM M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences

March 04, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old entrepreneur and member of the DMK’s social media cell, S. Stalin Jacob, and his friend K. Jeeva died in a road accident in Maraimalai Nagar on Friday. Mr. Jacob had recently celebrated his 35th birthday.

On Friday afternoon at about 3.45 pm, Mr. Jacob along with Mr. Jeeva, 28 from Sholinganallur, were travelling on a two-wheeler to Chengalpattu. They were on GST road in Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district, when a lorry travelling towards Chennai, hit the duo when they were attempting to cross the road. Both men came under the wheels of the lorry.

They were rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to their injuries at around 6.15 pm.

Expressing shock at the death of Mr. Jacob, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

Related Topics

road accident / Chennai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.