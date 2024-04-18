DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran files defamation complaint against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

April 18, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK MP and party candidate in Central Chennai Dayanidhi Maran on Thursday filed a defamation complaint against former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for his remarks that the MP had not spent his Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

Mr. Maran filed the petition in XIII Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore urging it to take cognizance of the offence under Section 500 (Punishment for Defamation) Indian Penal Code against Mr. Palaniswami. He also wanted the former Chief Minister to be summoned, tried and punished in accordance with the law.

The complainant alleged that Mr. Palaniswami made a speech defaming him while he was campaigning for DMDK candidate Parthasarathy at Purasawalkam on April 15. Mr. Maran added during his tenure the 95% of constituency funds allotted to the respective work was utilised in an effective manner. He said the allegations of Mr. Palaniswami were without an iota of truth and consequently had caused severe loss of reputation and anguish to him.