GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK functionary hacked to death by gang near Vandalur

The victim was on his way to inspect an under-construction bus shelter when the incident occurred

February 29, 2024 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
V.S. Aramudhan

V.S. Aramudhan

A DMK functionary was hacked to death by a gang near Vandalur on Thursday night. The gang allegedly hurled petrol bombs at his car before hacking him.

The deceased was identified as V.S. Aramudhan, deputy chairman of the Kattankulathur Panchayat Union and union secretary of the DMK’s Kattankulathur Union (North) unit.

Police sources said that the victim was on his way to inspect an under-construction bus shelter on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road that was scheduled to be inaugurated on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s birthday on Friday. When he neared a bridge in Vandalur, a gang of five men on bikes waylaid him and hurled petrol bombs at his vehicle. When he tried to escape, they chased him down and slashed his arms and legs with knives before fleeing the spot.

Passersby altered the police. The victim was rushed to the Government Chromepet Hospital, where he was declared dead. DMK men gathered at the crime scene, where tension prevailed for a while. The police enhanced security in adjoining areas.

Tambaram City Police Commissioner A. Amalraj said, “We have launched an investigation and formed special teams to trace the suspects.”

Initial reports suggested that the deceased, who was into real estate, had a business rivalry with some people in the area.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.