Chennai

DMK executive meet on Jan. 21

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will hold its executive committee meeting on January 21.

According to a press release from DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan, the meeting will be chaired by DMK president M.K. Stalin at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam on January 21 at 10 a.m.

The party has asked all the executive committee members to attend.

