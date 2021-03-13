DMK cadre hurl stones at party candidate’s car

A section of DMK cadre, supporters of former councillor K. Dhanasekaran, hurled stones at the car of party candidate A.M.V. Prabhakar Raja in Virugambakkam constituency when the latter went to seek blessings of the former at his residence in K.K. Nagar.

Mr. Prabhakar Raja is a youth wing organiser and son of Tamilnadu Vanigar Sangam Peramaippu leader Vikarama Raja. He was chosen and announced as party candidate by party president M.K. Stalin around noon. At 1.30 p.m., he went to meet Mr. Dhanasekaran.

When his car reached the area, Mr. Dhanasekaran’s supporters hurled stones at it. Mr. Prabhakar Raja was forced to return.

Later, Mr. Dhanasekaran went to the party headquarters along with his supporters. He said the party’s decision to field Mr. Prabhakar Raja was not acceptable to him and his supporters. He blamed district secretary Ma. Subramanian for the wrong selection. He claimed that eight of 12 block secretaries have signed resignation letter.